All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 8 Marmion.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
8 Marmion
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

8 Marmion

8 Marmion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8 Marmion Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 16  Circuit Dr @ Glen Ln (0.67 mi)Bus: 42  Washington St @ Montebello Rd (0.11 mi)Subway: Orange Line  Green Street (0.22 mi)Bus: 44  Columbus Ave @ Weld Ave (0.36 mi)Bus: 41  Centre St @ Robinwood Ave (0.59 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Marmion have any available units?
8 Marmion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 8 Marmion currently offering any rent specials?
8 Marmion isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Marmion pet-friendly?
No, 8 Marmion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 8 Marmion offer parking?
No, 8 Marmion does not offer parking.
Does 8 Marmion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Marmion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Marmion have a pool?
No, 8 Marmion does not have a pool.
Does 8 Marmion have accessible units?
No, 8 Marmion does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Marmion have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Marmion does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Marmion have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Marmion does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Carson Tower
1410 Columbia Rd
Boston, MA 02127
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College