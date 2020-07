Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing quality 2 bedroom in Mission Hill. Very close to Northeastern University. Right next to Orange Line. Washer/Dryer in Unit! Central A/C. Hardwood floors, new appliances, renovated baths. Deck off the kitchen. Two separate baths. Plenty of space with 1200 square feet. Parking Available for Rent!