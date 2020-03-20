77 Walk Hill St.

Amenities

ROOMMATE WANTED- ROOM FOR RENT IN A 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH MBA STUDENT! Beautiful 2nd floor Jamaica Plain/ Forest Hills area apartment with large dining room, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and rear porch. This is a room for rent in a 2 bedroom apartment with an existing tenant! Comes furnished, plenty of off-street parking. Available now or June 1st 2020 ROOMMATE WANTED- ROOM FOR RENT IN A 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH MBA STUDENT! Beautiful 2nd floor Jamaica Plain/ Forest Hills area apartment with large dining room, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and rear porch. This is a room for rent in a 2 bedroom apartment with an existing tenant! Comes furnished, plenty of off-street parking. Available now or June 1st 2020



Terms: One year lease