77 Walk Hill St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

77 Walk Hill St.

77 Walk Hill Street · (978) 504-1490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Walk Hill Street, Boston, MA 02130
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ROOMMATE WANTED- ROOM FOR RENT IN A 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH MBA STUDENT! Beautiful 2nd floor Jamaica Plain/ Forest Hills area apartment with large dining room, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and rear porch. This is a room for rent in a 2 bedroom apartment with an existing tenant! Comes furnished, plenty of off-street parking. Available now or June 1st 2020 ROOMMATE WANTED- ROOM FOR RENT IN A 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH MBA STUDENT! Beautiful 2nd floor Jamaica Plain/ Forest Hills area apartment with large dining room, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and rear porch. This is a room for rent in a 2 bedroom apartment with an existing tenant! Comes furnished, plenty of off-street parking. Available now or June 1st 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Walk Hill St. have any available units?
77 Walk Hill St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Walk Hill St. have?
Some of 77 Walk Hill St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Walk Hill St. currently offering any rent specials?
77 Walk Hill St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Walk Hill St. pet-friendly?
No, 77 Walk Hill St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 77 Walk Hill St. offer parking?
Yes, 77 Walk Hill St. does offer parking.
Does 77 Walk Hill St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Walk Hill St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Walk Hill St. have a pool?
No, 77 Walk Hill St. does not have a pool.
Does 77 Walk Hill St. have accessible units?
No, 77 Walk Hill St. does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Walk Hill St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Walk Hill St. does not have units with dishwashers.
