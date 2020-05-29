77 Beechcroft St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Very nice 4 bed 2 full bath unit with open floorplan, laundry in the unit and great sized bedrooms. All bedrooms are close in size with good closet space. The open livingroom/ kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, dishwasher and an island for barstools. Laundry is in the unit and 2 full baths mean no arguing about showers in the morning. Storage bin in the basement. Central AC and heat system and all new windows and insulation mean efficient bills. Small deck and shared yard. Tenants pay for all utilities.



Terms: One year lease