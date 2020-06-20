All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 70 Lincoln Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
70 Lincoln Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:43 AM

70 Lincoln Street

70 Lincoln Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Downtown Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

70 Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit L211 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
Impeccably maintained 1 bedroom in the highly desirable Lincoln Plaza building in Bostons Leather District. Prime location - Conveniently located just minutes from South Station, Bostons lovely Seaport, and Financial district. This unit's features include open concept kitchen/living room/dining room, maple flooring throughout, high ceilings, solid wood kitchen cabinets, black granite counters, Fischer-Paykel fridge, central ac, Bosch dishwasher, gas cooking, and oversized granite island for additional seating and entertaining. Lincoln Plaza is an elevator building that is extremely well managed- with a beautiful common residents courtyard. Laundry in unit, pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Private storage in basement. Available September 1st !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Lincoln Street have any available units?
70 Lincoln Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Lincoln Street have?
Some of 70 Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Lincoln Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 70 Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 70 Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 70 Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 70 Lincoln Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity