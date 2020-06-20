70 Lincoln Street

Amenities

Impeccably maintained 1 bedroom in the highly desirable Lincoln Plaza building in Bostons Leather District. Prime location - Conveniently located just minutes from South Station, Bostons lovely Seaport, and Financial district. This unit's features include open concept kitchen/living room/dining room, maple flooring throughout, high ceilings, solid wood kitchen cabinets, black granite counters, Fischer-Paykel fridge, central ac, Bosch dishwasher, gas cooking, and oversized granite island for additional seating and entertaining. Lincoln Plaza is an elevator building that is extremely well managed- with a beautiful common residents courtyard. Laundry in unit, pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Private storage in basement. Available September 1st !