Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

70 Fenway

70 Fenway · (617) 422-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Fenway, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
New listing. Available October 1st move in. Wonderful top floor corner unit with loads of sunlight. Professionally managed elevator condominium building. Heat and hot water included. Sunny wide open living room with 9-foot ceilings & beautiful hardwood floors. Sleek renovated granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher/disposal, built-in microwave & separate dining area. Great closets & additional private storage in basement as well as a bike room and updated laundry room. Street parking available with resident parking permit. Live right in the middle of the exciting Fenway neighborhood near museums, amazing green spaces, Whole foods, the CityTarget store, Longwood medical area, Back Bay shopping & world class restaurants. No pets, please.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Fenway have any available units?
70 Fenway has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Fenway have?
Some of 70 Fenway's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Fenway currently offering any rent specials?
70 Fenway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Fenway pet-friendly?
No, 70 Fenway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 70 Fenway offer parking?
Yes, 70 Fenway does offer parking.
Does 70 Fenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Fenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Fenway have a pool?
No, 70 Fenway does not have a pool.
Does 70 Fenway have accessible units?
No, 70 Fenway does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Fenway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Fenway has units with dishwashers.
