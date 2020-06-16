Amenities

New listing. Available October 1st move in. Wonderful top floor corner unit with loads of sunlight. Professionally managed elevator condominium building. Heat and hot water included. Sunny wide open living room with 9-foot ceilings & beautiful hardwood floors. Sleek renovated granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher/disposal, built-in microwave & separate dining area. Great closets & additional private storage in basement as well as a bike room and updated laundry room. Street parking available with resident parking permit. Live right in the middle of the exciting Fenway neighborhood near museums, amazing green spaces, Whole foods, the CityTarget store, Longwood medical area, Back Bay shopping & world class restaurants. No pets, please.



Terms: One year lease