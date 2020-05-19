69 North Crescent Circuit

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Massive, two-floor 3 bedroom with a large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and back porch. There's even a bonus office! To top things off there is free laundry in the building and 2 parking spaces are included with the rent! Ideal Brighton location walking distance to shops, restaurants and several bus routes. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease