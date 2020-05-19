All apartments in Boston
69 North Crescent Circuit

69 North Crescent Circuit · No Longer Available
Location

69 North Crescent Circuit, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Massive, two-floor 3 bedroom with a large living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen and back porch. There's even a bonus office! To top things off there is free laundry in the building and 2 parking spaces are included with the rent! Ideal Brighton location walking distance to shops, restaurants and several bus routes. Edge Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

