All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 682 Parker St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
682 Parker St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

682 Parker St.

682 Parker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

682 Parker Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
media room
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
media room
Very private unit. Garden level unit. Could be used as a two bed with large living room, or a three bedroom apartment with no living room. Close to Brigham Circle , Medical Area, Northeastern, Simmons College, Harvard Medical, easy access to downtown. Near Orange and Green T-Lines. Stop and Shop, Superette, Friday's Pizzeria Uno and Bank of America, laundromat walking distance. Near Roxbury Crossing Orange and Brigham Circle Green Line Line and 66 Bus line. Close to Medical Area, Northeastern, Wentworth, Berklee School of Music easy access to downtown. Stop and Shop, Superette, Friday's Pizzeria Uno and Bank of America, laundromat walking distance. Near Roxbury Crossing Orange Line and 66 Bus line. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 Parker St. have any available units?
682 Parker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 682 Parker St. have?
Some of 682 Parker St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 Parker St. currently offering any rent specials?
682 Parker St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 Parker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 682 Parker St. is pet friendly.
Does 682 Parker St. offer parking?
No, 682 Parker St. does not offer parking.
Does 682 Parker St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 682 Parker St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 Parker St. have a pool?
No, 682 Parker St. does not have a pool.
Does 682 Parker St. have accessible units?
No, 682 Parker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 682 Parker St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 682 Parker St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College