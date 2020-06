Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Unbeatable apartment in unbeatable location!!! This modern apartment was built in 2005 and is located on highly desirable Hillside Street near Brigham Circle/ Longwood. Apartment offers many amenities like 4 massive bedrooms (carpet) open concept kitchen/living room dishwasher hardwood floors and even washer/dryer in unit. Each bedroom has ample room for a full or queen size bed. The added half bath is sure to make life easier and is a world of difference with 4 roommates. There is even a private balcony off the living room - perfect for the warmer months!