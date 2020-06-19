67 Park Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 6/1: This home is located in the historical Fenway along the commemorated Emerald Necklace designed by Frederick Olmstead (the landscape architect of Central Park in New York City). 800 Sq Ft. spacious garden level apartment Have a furry friend? Bring them with! Pet Friendly Are you a student? Welcome! Not a student? That's fine too! Location: 95 Walkscore! -steps to the James Kelleher Rose Garden/Backbay Fens/Emerald Park - less than 10 min walk to Fenway Park, Stop & Shop, Museum of Fine Arts Green T stop, Simons College, Northeastern, restaurants/bars -15 min walk to Longwood Medical Center, Fenway Green T Stop New paint, Separate Kitchen is fitted with quartz countertops, open shelving and stainless steel appliances. Living room and dining room are open with hardwood and high ceilings throughout. Email j.maiorana@kw.com to live in one of the most convenient, most beautiful locations in the famous Fenway neighborhood! Credit Check/Landlord references required First month, Security Deposit, and Broker Fee required



Terms: One year lease