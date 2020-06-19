All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

67 Park Dr.

67 Park Drive · (630) 401-5407
Location

67 Park Drive, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 6/1: This home is located in the historical Fenway along the commemorated Emerald Necklace designed by Frederick Olmstead (the landscape architect of Central Park in New York City). 800 Sq Ft. spacious garden level apartment Have a furry friend? Bring them with! Pet Friendly Are you a student? Welcome! Not a student? That's fine too! Location: 95 Walkscore! -steps to the James Kelleher Rose Garden/Backbay Fens/Emerald Park - less than 10 min walk to Fenway Park, Stop & Shop, Museum of Fine Arts Green T stop, Simons College, Northeastern, restaurants/bars -15 min walk to Longwood Medical Center, Fenway Green T Stop New paint, Separate Kitchen is fitted with quartz countertops, open shelving and stainless steel appliances. Living room and dining room are open with hardwood and high ceilings throughout. Email j.maiorana@kw.com to live in one of the most convenient, most beautiful locations in the famous Fenway neighborhood! Credit Check/Landlord references required First month, Security Deposit, and Broker Fee required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Park Dr. have any available units?
67 Park Dr. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Park Dr. have?
Some of 67 Park Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Park Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
67 Park Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Park Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 67 Park Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 67 Park Dr. offer parking?
No, 67 Park Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 67 Park Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Park Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Park Dr. have a pool?
No, 67 Park Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 67 Park Dr. have accessible units?
No, 67 Park Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Park Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Park Dr. has units with dishwashers.
