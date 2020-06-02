65 Walk Hill St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great apartment in desirable Boston neighborhood of Jamaica Plain. 4 minute walk to Forest Hills T station at the the foot of Walk Hill Street. Three bedrooms, Living Room, Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, Dishwasher/Disposal, Large front Porch and nice backyard! Perfect commuter location! HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!! Free Laundry in Basement, Walk to Stores, shops & restaurants. Available for move-in anytime between 6/1 and 7/1. Video walk-through at https://youtu.be/QlM139IolZs



Terms: One year lease