Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:04 AM

65 Walk Hill St.

65 Walk Hill Street · (617) 731-3311 ext. 110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Walk Hill Street, Boston, MA 02130
Forest Hills - Woodbourne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great apartment in desirable Boston neighborhood of Jamaica Plain. 4 minute walk to Forest Hills T station at the the foot of Walk Hill Street. Three bedrooms, Living Room, Renovated Kitchen and Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, Dishwasher/Disposal, Large front Porch and nice backyard! Perfect commuter location! HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!! Free Laundry in Basement, Walk to Stores, shops & restaurants. Available for move-in anytime between 6/1 and 7/1. Video walk-through at https://youtu.be/QlM139IolZs

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Walk Hill St. have any available units?
65 Walk Hill St. has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Walk Hill St. have?
Some of 65 Walk Hill St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Walk Hill St. currently offering any rent specials?
65 Walk Hill St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Walk Hill St. pet-friendly?
No, 65 Walk Hill St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 65 Walk Hill St. offer parking?
No, 65 Walk Hill St. does not offer parking.
Does 65 Walk Hill St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Walk Hill St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Walk Hill St. have a pool?
No, 65 Walk Hill St. does not have a pool.
Does 65 Walk Hill St. have accessible units?
No, 65 Walk Hill St. does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Walk Hill St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Walk Hill St. has units with dishwashers.
