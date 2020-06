Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Huge 3 bed 3 bath apartment. Duplex living with 2 living rooms. The unit features hardwood floor throughout and central AC for those hot summer days. 3 big bedrooms will easily fit a queen bed, and a 3rd bedroom that fits a double and a smaller dresser. All bedrooms have closets. sitting area and dresser. Gas heat and coin-op laundry is in the basement. Large 3 family with laundry in the building. Located close to southie beach and andrews sq train station. Close to west broadway and everything it offers.



Terms: One year lease