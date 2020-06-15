65 Ashford St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM HUGE BEDROOMS &LARGE LIVING ROOM ON ASHFORD STREET Fantastic location Near Boston University and Greenline Train! Fantastic Building with low priced Parking, Green Space, Porch and walk a bility to So much that the City Has to Offer!! Supermarket, Schools, Bars, Shops, Restaurants, Gyms and more within a 5 minute walk!!! Hardwood Floors* High Ceilings * Eat In Kitchen w/ Dishwasher and Disposal** 2 full baths *** PET FRIENDLY!!!! Call 617 869 4907 PARKING OFF STREET LAUNDRY IN BUILDING CLOSE TO TRAIN