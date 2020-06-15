All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
65 Ashford St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

65 Ashford St.

65 Ashford Street · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

65 Ashford Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM HUGE BEDROOMS &amp;LARGE LIVING ROOM ON ASHFORD STREET Fantastic location Near Boston University and Greenline Train! Fantastic Building with low priced Parking, Green Space, Porch and walk a bility to So much that the City Has to Offer!! Supermarket, Schools, Bars, Shops, Restaurants, Gyms and more within a 5 minute walk!!! Hardwood Floors* High Ceilings * Eat In Kitchen w/ Dishwasher and Disposal** 2 full baths *** PET FRIENDLY!!!! Call 617 869 4907 PARKING OFF STREET LAUNDRY IN BUILDING CLOSE TO TRAIN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Ashford St. have any available units?
65 Ashford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Ashford St. have?
Some of 65 Ashford St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Ashford St. currently offering any rent specials?
65 Ashford St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Ashford St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Ashford St. is pet friendly.
Does 65 Ashford St. offer parking?
Yes, 65 Ashford St. does offer parking.
Does 65 Ashford St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Ashford St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Ashford St. have a pool?
No, 65 Ashford St. does not have a pool.
Does 65 Ashford St. have accessible units?
No, 65 Ashford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Ashford St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Ashford St. has units with dishwashers.
