Top floor 3 bed and 1 bath unit with access to coin op laundry in basement. Hard wood floors throughout, private front porch and an off street parking spot included. Gas heat, Hot water and gas cooking all paid by tenant. Tenant provides own fridge. First and Brokers fee due by tenant. Available now! Video tour available.



No Pets Allowed



