1700ft2 - Beautiful 4 beds 2 ba duplex for 9/1 (Oak Square) This sunny, spacious and bright duplex apartment is on the second and third floor of a two family house in the Oak Square area of Brighton It is a generous 1700 sq. ft. and comprises a large and sunny living room and a brand new eat-in Ikea kitchen with granite counters as well as dishwasher and disposal. On the second floor there are also two bedrooms, one medium size and a smaller one. Each of the bedrooms has a closet and shares a brand new full bath. On the third floor there are two large bedrooms with two closets for each room. There is also a brand new bath on that floor as well as an additional walk-in closet. Other amenities include an in unit laundry and a shared patio. No smoking. No pets.