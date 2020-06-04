All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 60 Woodstock Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
60 Woodstock Ave.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

60 Woodstock Ave.

60 Woodstock Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

60 Woodstock Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Amenities

cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
NO BROKER FEE-ONLY 2 MONTHS DOWN TO MOVE IN- FIRST AND SECURITY ONLY MOVE IN SPECIAL! AVAILABLE FOR JUNE, JULY, AUGUST or SEPTEMBER - Fantastic apartment that can be used as a one or a two bedroom. Perfect for two people who would like to have maximum privacy as there is a door on both rooms but there will be no living room. The apartment can also be used as a one bedroom apartment using the bigger room as the living area. Cats are OK! Laundry is downstairs in the basement and there is no cost for heat and hot water. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. To view this apartment or for any questions, please send inquires about this apartment to David Bussison Real Estate Agent at East Coast Realty.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Woodstock Ave. have any available units?
60 Woodstock Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 60 Woodstock Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
60 Woodstock Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Woodstock Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Woodstock Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 60 Woodstock Ave. offer parking?
No, 60 Woodstock Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 60 Woodstock Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Woodstock Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Woodstock Ave. have a pool?
No, 60 Woodstock Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 60 Woodstock Ave. have accessible units?
No, 60 Woodstock Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Woodstock Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Woodstock Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Woodstock Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Woodstock Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Dustin Street Apartments
122 Dustin Street
Boston, MA 02135
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College