6 Symphony Rd # 14

Available 09/01/20 FOR 9/1
Renovated One Bedroom apartment. Ground level apartment with full sized windows. Great Layout. Newer Kitchen and bathroom. All Utilities Included (Heat, hot water and electricity). Easy access to Northeastern University, Berklee and other area schools, Longwood Medical, Symphony Hall, shops, restaurants and parks. Professionally managed building with 24 hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Parking available for rent
Cats and dogs permitted
Video tour available!
Pay no broker fee, deal directly with management company! Accepts Section 8.
No Dogs Allowed
