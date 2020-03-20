6 Symphony Rd # 14

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance

Available 09/01/20 FOR 9/1



Renovated One Bedroom apartment. Ground level apartment with full sized windows. Great Layout. Newer Kitchen and bathroom. All Utilities Included (Heat, hot water and electricity). Easy access to Northeastern University, Berklee and other area schools, Longwood Medical, Symphony Hall, shops, restaurants and parks. Professionally managed building with 24 hour maintenance and on-site laundry.



Parking available for rent



Cats and dogs permitted



Video tour available!



Pay no broker fee, deal directly with management company! Accepts Section 8.



No Dogs Allowed



