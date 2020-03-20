All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 6 Symphony Rd # 14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
6 Symphony Rd # 14
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

6 Symphony Rd # 14

6 Symphony Road · (413) 313-4476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Symphony Road, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2200 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Available 09/01/20 FOR 9/1

Renovated One Bedroom apartment. Ground level apartment with full sized windows. Great Layout. Newer Kitchen and bathroom. All Utilities Included (Heat, hot water and electricity). Easy access to Northeastern University, Berklee and other area schools, Longwood Medical, Symphony Hall, shops, restaurants and parks. Professionally managed building with 24 hour maintenance and on-site laundry.

Parking available for rent

Cats and dogs permitted

Video tour available!

Pay no broker fee, deal directly with management company! Accepts Section 8.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4658026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Symphony Rd # 14 have any available units?
6 Symphony Rd # 14 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Symphony Rd # 14 have?
Some of 6 Symphony Rd # 14's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Symphony Rd # 14 currently offering any rent specials?
6 Symphony Rd # 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Symphony Rd # 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Symphony Rd # 14 is pet friendly.
Does 6 Symphony Rd # 14 offer parking?
Yes, 6 Symphony Rd # 14 does offer parking.
Does 6 Symphony Rd # 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Symphony Rd # 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Symphony Rd # 14 have a pool?
No, 6 Symphony Rd # 14 does not have a pool.
Does 6 Symphony Rd # 14 have accessible units?
No, 6 Symphony Rd # 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Symphony Rd # 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Symphony Rd # 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6 Symphony Rd # 14?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
Boston East
126 Border Street
Boston, MA 02128
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity