6 Ashford Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

Fantastic four-bedroom on Ashford Street in Allston, on the second floor of a quiet and well-managed building with a private courtyard. Includes hot water, hardwood floors, eat-in tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, two full tiled bathrooms, large sunny living room, lots of closet space, and laundry facilities available on site. A fantastic location, with just a few minutes' walk to the B Line at Packard's Corner, the 66 bus to Cambridge and Brookline Village, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Call today for a showing! 617-739-2211.



Terms: One year lease