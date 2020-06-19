All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 6 Ashford Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
6 Ashford Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

6 Ashford Ct.

6 Ashford Court · (617) 739-2211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6 Ashford Court, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Fantastic four-bedroom on Ashford Street in Allston, on the second floor of a quiet and well-managed building with a private courtyard. Includes hot water, hardwood floors, eat-in tiled kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, two full tiled bathrooms, large sunny living room, lots of closet space, and laundry facilities available on site. A fantastic location, with just a few minutes' walk to the B Line at Packard's Corner, the 66 bus to Cambridge and Brookline Village, and the shops and restaurants of Allston Village. Call today for a showing! 617-739-2211.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Ashford Ct. have any available units?
6 Ashford Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Ashford Ct. have?
Some of 6 Ashford Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Ashford Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6 Ashford Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Ashford Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 6 Ashford Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 6 Ashford Ct. offer parking?
No, 6 Ashford Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 6 Ashford Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Ashford Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Ashford Ct. have a pool?
No, 6 Ashford Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6 Ashford Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6 Ashford Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Ashford Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Ashford Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6 Ashford Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity