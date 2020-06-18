59 Charlesgate East

Amenities

GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT one of the best in the area for the price and location. DO NOT MISS OUT on making this TRENDY NEW HOME yours. Impeccable large sunny rooms and a modern kitchen with updated floors await your viewing.** This apartment stands out from the rest! An astounding apartment at such a LOW price! It's practically a STEAL! ** Dishwasher* Disposal* Granite Counter Tops* Hardwood Floors* Laundry in Unit* Modern Bath* Modern Kitchen* Area Amenities: Hynes Convention Center, Kenmore Square, Charlesgate, Bertuccis, Dunkin Donuts, Boloco, Starbucks, McDonalds, Fenway Park, Barnes and Noble, Boston University, Northeastern University, Prudential, Landmark Center, Station with numerous connections, and the B, C and D lines. .



Terms: One year lease