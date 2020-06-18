All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 59 Charlesgate East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
59 Charlesgate East
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

59 Charlesgate East

59 Charlesgate East · (617) 396-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

59 Charlesgate East, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT one of the best in the area for the price and location. DO NOT MISS OUT on making this TRENDY NEW HOME yours. Impeccable large sunny rooms and a modern kitchen with updated floors await your viewing.** This apartment stands out from the rest! An astounding apartment at such a LOW price! It's practically a STEAL! ** Dishwasher* Disposal* Granite Counter Tops* Hardwood Floors* Laundry in Unit* Modern Bath* Modern Kitchen* Area Amenities: Hynes Convention Center, Kenmore Square, Charlesgate, Bertuccis, Dunkin Donuts, Boloco, Starbucks, McDonalds, Fenway Park, Barnes and Noble, Boston University, Northeastern University, Prudential, Landmark Center, Station with numerous connections, and the B, C and D lines. .

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Charlesgate East have any available units?
59 Charlesgate East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Charlesgate East have?
Some of 59 Charlesgate East's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Charlesgate East currently offering any rent specials?
59 Charlesgate East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Charlesgate East pet-friendly?
No, 59 Charlesgate East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 59 Charlesgate East offer parking?
No, 59 Charlesgate East does not offer parking.
Does 59 Charlesgate East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Charlesgate East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Charlesgate East have a pool?
No, 59 Charlesgate East does not have a pool.
Does 59 Charlesgate East have accessible units?
No, 59 Charlesgate East does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Charlesgate East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Charlesgate East has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 59 Charlesgate East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity