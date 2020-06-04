All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 58 Frankfort St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
58 Frankfort St.
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

58 Frankfort St.

58 Frankfort Street · (781) 690-6203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

58 Frankfort Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
Condo quality, gorgeous & modern. 3 bedroom 3 FULL bathroom in the heart of Jeffries Point. This apartment is located in a brand new, gorgeous, brick building that is completely renovated with a HUGE backyard. Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Frankfort street is a 5-7 minute walk from both the airport & Maverick T stop. Maverick T stop is one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also less than a 10 minute walk to the newly done Piers Park and Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a block from your front door. *Photos are of a different unit with similar finishes and layout.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Frankfort St. have any available units?
58 Frankfort St. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 58 Frankfort St. have?
Some of 58 Frankfort St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Frankfort St. currently offering any rent specials?
58 Frankfort St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Frankfort St. pet-friendly?
No, 58 Frankfort St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 58 Frankfort St. offer parking?
No, 58 Frankfort St. does not offer parking.
Does 58 Frankfort St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Frankfort St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Frankfort St. have a pool?
No, 58 Frankfort St. does not have a pool.
Does 58 Frankfort St. have accessible units?
No, 58 Frankfort St. does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Frankfort St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 Frankfort St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 58 Frankfort St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity