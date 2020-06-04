58 Frankfort St.

Amenities

Condo quality, gorgeous & modern. 3 bedroom 3 FULL bathroom in the heart of Jeffries Point. This apartment is located in a brand new, gorgeous, brick building that is completely renovated with a HUGE backyard. Open kitchen and living room layout. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Frankfort street is a 5-7 minute walk from both the airport & Maverick T stop. Maverick T stop is one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also less than a 10 minute walk to the newly done Piers Park and Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a block from your front door. *Photos are of a different unit with similar finishes and layout.



Terms: One year lease