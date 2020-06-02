All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 567 Tremont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
567 Tremont Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

567 Tremont Street

567 Tremont Street · (617) 861-3636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
South End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

567 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
FULLY Furnished rental in the heart of the South End. A professionally designed and furnished space, just bring your suitcase. Completely renovated condo in the sought after St Cloud building features magnificent high ceilings, huge corner exposure living room opens to large bedroom (with sliding doors), open kitchen and dining room, plus lots of storage throughout. Professionally managed elevator building with common roof deck and magnificent city views. Tenant pays electric bill. Available June 1st, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Tremont Street have any available units?
567 Tremont Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 567 Tremont Street have?
Some of 567 Tremont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Tremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
567 Tremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Tremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 567 Tremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 567 Tremont Street offer parking?
No, 567 Tremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 567 Tremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Tremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Tremont Street have a pool?
No, 567 Tremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 567 Tremont Street have accessible units?
No, 567 Tremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Tremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 567 Tremont Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 567 Tremont Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
The West End Apartments-Asteria, Villas and Vesta
4 Emerson Pl
Boston, MA 02114
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity