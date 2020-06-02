567 Tremont Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated elevator microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

FULLY Furnished rental in the heart of the South End. A professionally designed and furnished space, just bring your suitcase. Completely renovated condo in the sought after St Cloud building features magnificent high ceilings, huge corner exposure living room opens to large bedroom (with sliding doors), open kitchen and dining room, plus lots of storage throughout. Professionally managed elevator building with common roof deck and magnificent city views. Tenant pays electric bill. Available June 1st, 2020!