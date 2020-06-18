55 Hobart St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking sauna

Large, bright, beautiful 4 bedroom apartment. This luxurious apartment has 2 floors, 2 bathrooms with steam wet sauna shower w/revolving jets and separate dry sauna room. The unit also has hardwood floors, a fireplace, central vacuuming system, large eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in wine fridge, central AC/heat, 2 back decks, 2 parking included and laundry in unit. ** Model photos from second floor. Should be extremely similar! MUST SEE LUXURY DOG-FRIENDLY APARTMENT FOR AUGUST! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com Thank you!



Terms: One year lease