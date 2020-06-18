All apartments in Boston
55 Hobart St.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

55 Hobart St.

55 Hobart Street · (860) 424-2782
Location

55 Hobart Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
sauna
Large, bright, beautiful 4 bedroom apartment. This luxurious apartment has 2 floors, 2 bathrooms with steam wet sauna shower w/revolving jets and separate dry sauna room. The unit also has hardwood floors, a fireplace, central vacuuming system, large eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in wine fridge, central AC/heat, 2 back decks, 2 parking included and laundry in unit. ** Model photos from second floor. Should be extremely similar! MUST SEE LUXURY DOG-FRIENDLY APARTMENT FOR AUGUST! Contact Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty (dot) com Thank you!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Hobart St. have any available units?
55 Hobart St. has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Hobart St. have?
Some of 55 Hobart St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Hobart St. currently offering any rent specials?
55 Hobart St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Hobart St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Hobart St. is pet friendly.
Does 55 Hobart St. offer parking?
Yes, 55 Hobart St. does offer parking.
Does 55 Hobart St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Hobart St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Hobart St. have a pool?
No, 55 Hobart St. does not have a pool.
Does 55 Hobart St. have accessible units?
No, 55 Hobart St. does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Hobart St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Hobart St. has units with dishwashers.
