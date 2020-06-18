All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
54 Myrtle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

54 Myrtle

54 Myrtle Street · (857) 891-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54 Myrtle Street, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available August 1. Includes heat and hot water. Great open living dining floor plan with two beds , one bath with tub, and washer dryer in unit. Entire floor, brand new hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Location: MGH a 5 minute walk, Charles St. redline T a 7 minute walk, greenline T a 5 minute walk, financial district a 7-10 minute walk. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will call or text back immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or text first for fastest response. 857.891.1550. Harvard affiliate, not a scam.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Myrtle have any available units?
54 Myrtle has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 54 Myrtle have?
Some of 54 Myrtle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Myrtle currently offering any rent specials?
54 Myrtle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Myrtle pet-friendly?
No, 54 Myrtle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 54 Myrtle offer parking?
No, 54 Myrtle does not offer parking.
Does 54 Myrtle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Myrtle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Myrtle have a pool?
No, 54 Myrtle does not have a pool.
Does 54 Myrtle have accessible units?
No, 54 Myrtle does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Myrtle have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Myrtle does not have units with dishwashers.
