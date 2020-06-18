Amenities
Available August 1. Includes heat and hot water. Great open living dining floor plan with two beds , one bath with tub, and washer dryer in unit. Entire floor, brand new hardwood floors, new kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Location: MGH a 5 minute walk, Charles St. redline T a 7 minute walk, greenline T a 5 minute walk, financial district a 7-10 minute walk. Please call or text Connie at 857.891.1550 and I will call or text back immediately upon receipt. It is always best to call or text first for fastest response. 857.891.1550. Harvard affiliate, not a scam.
Terms: One year lease