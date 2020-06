Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

Beautiful 4th floor South End Unit on Columbus Ave. This condo boasts hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, lots of windows with lots of natural light, great view, modern kitchen & bath. dishwasher/disposal, lots of closet space, open space to create a living and dining area. Large common roof deck with amazing views of the Back Bay and South End! Laundry is in the building and there is an elevator as well. Heat and hot water INCLUDED! Call/text today!!



Terms: One year lease