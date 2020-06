Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Come see this recently renovated top floor 1 bedroom apartment. Features include new hardwood floors, new paint, eat-in-kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Kitchen features include granite counters, new back splash, built in microwave, dishwasher and tile floor. Huge bedroom w/ large closets, enormous living room, laundry in building and 1 parking spot included in the monthly rent. Heat and hot water included and pool access in the summer!