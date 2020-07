Amenities

Classic 1 bedroom apartment available for rent this Fall. This first floor unit has it all including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, bright living room, modern bath, high ceilings, crown molding, king sized bedroom with a large walk in closet and exposed brick, in unit washer/dryer, panoramic view from the roof top deck, extra storage, A/C, Easy on street parking with free city permit. Pet friendly building.