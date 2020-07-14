511 Beacon St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Classic rear facing Back Bay 1 bed in an ideal location! This sunny, top floor penthouse unit has hardwood flooring throughout and an open kitchen/living room area that provides great layout options and a fantastic use of space. This south facing unit also boasts a large skylight providing ample natural light into the living area space. The kitchen is modern and renovated with granite counters, recessed lighting, tasteful white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Lovely en suite tile bathroom completes the package! Only 3 blocks to Newbury Street, and steps to countless shops, restaurants, and T stops!



Terms: One year lease