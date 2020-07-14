All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:46 AM

511 Beacon St.

511 Beacon Street · (617) 388-3585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

511 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02215
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Classic rear facing Back Bay 1 bed in an ideal location! This sunny, top floor penthouse unit has hardwood flooring throughout and an open kitchen/living room area that provides great layout options and a fantastic use of space. This south facing unit also boasts a large skylight providing ample natural light into the living area space. The kitchen is modern and renovated with granite counters, recessed lighting, tasteful white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Lovely en suite tile bathroom completes the package! Only 3 blocks to Newbury Street, and steps to countless shops, restaurants, and T stops!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Beacon St. have any available units?
511 Beacon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Beacon St. have?
Some of 511 Beacon St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Beacon St. currently offering any rent specials?
511 Beacon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Beacon St. pet-friendly?
No, 511 Beacon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 511 Beacon St. offer parking?
No, 511 Beacon St. does not offer parking.
Does 511 Beacon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 Beacon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Beacon St. have a pool?
No, 511 Beacon St. does not have a pool.
Does 511 Beacon St. have accessible units?
No, 511 Beacon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Beacon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Beacon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
