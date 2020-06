Amenities

Spacious four bedroom apartment in Dorchester. The unit features an open concept kitchen fully equipped including dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout as well as a rear deck. Close to public transportation, shops, highway and much more. For more information please contact Alessandro asantana@charlesgaterealty.com



Terms: One year lease