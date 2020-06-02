All apartments in Boston
50 Parkvale Ave.
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:02 AM

50 Parkvale Ave.

50 Park Vale Ave · (781) 632-8902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Park Vale Ave, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accessible
*NO FEE* Nice deal for upper floor unit w/ DW, LOCATION! *SEPT 1* Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Parkvale Ave. have any available units?
50 Parkvale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 50 Parkvale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
50 Parkvale Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Parkvale Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 50 Parkvale Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 50 Parkvale Ave. offer parking?
No, 50 Parkvale Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 50 Parkvale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Parkvale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Parkvale Ave. have a pool?
No, 50 Parkvale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 50 Parkvale Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 50 Parkvale Ave. has accessible units.
Does 50 Parkvale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Parkvale Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Parkvale Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Parkvale Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
