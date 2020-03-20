All apartments in Boston
50-56 Broadlawn Park

50-56 Broadlawn Park · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50-56 Broadlawn Park, Boston, MA 02467
Brook Farm

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

1 Large Bedroom Large Living room &amp; Dining room Combination 1 bathroom Balcony off Living room New painting New wood flooring Elevators building No dog or cat and no smoking Rent include 1 car parking space + guest parking spaces Rent include Hot &amp; Cold Water, Heat and Central Air Conditioning, Condo facilities included: Out door swimming pool Laundry facilities in each floor guest parking spaces Close to Harvard Vanguard Medical (W. Roxbury), Boston College, Route 9, Route 1 (VFW Parkway) and 1-95 Approx 5 minutes walk to Bus #37 at the intersection of Corey St &amp; Lagrange St Approx 1.5 miles to Green Line-D (Chestnut Hill Station) Approx 1 mile to Bus #60 (Chestnut Hill to Kenmore Station via Medical Area) Approx 1-1.5 miles to the Commuter Rail (West Roxbury Station &amp; Highland Station)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50-56 Broadlawn Park have any available units?
50-56 Broadlawn Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 50-56 Broadlawn Park have?
Some of 50-56 Broadlawn Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50-56 Broadlawn Park currently offering any rent specials?
50-56 Broadlawn Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50-56 Broadlawn Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 50-56 Broadlawn Park is pet friendly.
Does 50-56 Broadlawn Park offer parking?
Yes, 50-56 Broadlawn Park does offer parking.
Does 50-56 Broadlawn Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50-56 Broadlawn Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50-56 Broadlawn Park have a pool?
Yes, 50-56 Broadlawn Park has a pool.
Does 50-56 Broadlawn Park have accessible units?
No, 50-56 Broadlawn Park does not have accessible units.
Does 50-56 Broadlawn Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 50-56 Broadlawn Park does not have units with dishwashers.
