50-56 Broadlawn Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

1 Large Bedroom Large Living room & Dining room Combination 1 bathroom Balcony off Living room New painting New wood flooring Elevators building No dog or cat and no smoking Rent include 1 car parking space + guest parking spaces Rent include Hot & Cold Water, Heat and Central Air Conditioning, Condo facilities included: Out door swimming pool Laundry facilities in each floor guest parking spaces Close to Harvard Vanguard Medical (W. Roxbury), Boston College, Route 9, Route 1 (VFW Parkway) and 1-95 Approx 5 minutes walk to Bus #37 at the intersection of Corey St & Lagrange St Approx 1.5 miles to Green Line-D (Chestnut Hill Station) Approx 1 mile to Bus #60 (Chestnut Hill to Kenmore Station via Medical Area) Approx 1-1.5 miles to the Commuter Rail (West Roxbury Station & Highland Station)