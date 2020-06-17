All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 5 Larose Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
5 Larose Pl.
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:08 PM

5 Larose Pl.

5 Larose Place · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
St. Elizabeth's
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Larose Place, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Well-kept duplex unit in Brighton 2 family featuring - Hardwood flooring throughout! - Modern, fully equipped eat in kitchen! - Spacious & sun filled living room!: - Generously sized bedrooms! - Lots of closet & storage space! - Updated tiled full bathroom! Additionally, this building has laundry in the basement! Wonderfully situated in the heart of desirable Brighton! In the area near St. Elizabeth s Medical Center, just minutes from shopping, dining, bars, nightlife, and much more! Awesome commuting location close to Green Line B train, as well as many major MBTA bus routes. Easy access by bus, bike, train, or foot to Boston College, Chestnut Hill, Boston University, Cleveland Circle, Newton Golf Course, Longwood Medical, Oak Square, Packard's Corner, Washington Square, Coolidge Corner, and more! Lovely area with public parks, reservoirs, ponds, and conservation areas close by! A great location to call home in beautiful Brighton!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Larose Pl. have any available units?
5 Larose Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 5 Larose Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Larose Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Larose Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 5 Larose Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 5 Larose Pl. offer parking?
No, 5 Larose Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Larose Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Larose Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Larose Pl. have a pool?
No, 5 Larose Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Larose Pl. have accessible units?
No, 5 Larose Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Larose Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Larose Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Larose Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Larose Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5 Larose Pl.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity