5 Larose Pl.

Well-kept duplex unit in Brighton 2 family featuring - Hardwood flooring throughout! - Modern, fully equipped eat in kitchen! - Spacious & sun filled living room!: - Generously sized bedrooms! - Lots of closet & storage space! - Updated tiled full bathroom! Additionally, this building has laundry in the basement! Wonderfully situated in the heart of desirable Brighton! In the area near St. Elizabeth s Medical Center, just minutes from shopping, dining, bars, nightlife, and much more! Awesome commuting location close to Green Line B train, as well as many major MBTA bus routes. Easy access by bus, bike, train, or foot to Boston College, Chestnut Hill, Boston University, Cleveland Circle, Newton Golf Course, Longwood Medical, Oak Square, Packard's Corner, Washington Square, Coolidge Corner, and more! Lovely area with public parks, reservoirs, ponds, and conservation areas close by! A great location to call home in beautiful Brighton!



Terms: One year lease