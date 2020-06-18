5 Appleton St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator lobby

Brand new updates to this South End 1 bedroom on sought after historic Appleton Street! Fabulous building with an elevator, extra private storage and a spectacular common roof deck. This 2nd floor unit has just finished a refresh featuring GORGEOUS hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting in every room, new bathroom fixtures and every surface freshly painted! An entry way with lots of closet space opens up to a large living/dining room with exposed brick, ceiling fan, extra high ceilings and massive windows with views of The Hancock Tower. Kitchen with a pass through window/breakfast bar has a dishwasher and full size appliances. Great sized bedroom with new hardwood floors, lots of built ins and a big walk in closet. Spacious tile bath with laundry in unit. Central air, well maintained professionally managed building with a lovely lobby and mail/package area, private storage room - this unit has it all!



Terms: One year lease