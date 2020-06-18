All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

5 Appleton St.

5 Appleton Street · (617) 587-0100
Location

5 Appleton Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
Brand new updates to this South End 1 bedroom on sought after historic Appleton Street! Fabulous building with an elevator, extra private storage and a spectacular common roof deck. This 2nd floor unit has just finished a refresh featuring GORGEOUS hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting in every room, new bathroom fixtures and every surface freshly painted! An entry way with lots of closet space opens up to a large living/dining room with exposed brick, ceiling fan, extra high ceilings and massive windows with views of The Hancock Tower. Kitchen with a pass through window/breakfast bar has a dishwasher and full size appliances. Great sized bedroom with new hardwood floors, lots of built ins and a big walk in closet. Spacious tile bath with laundry in unit. Central air, well maintained professionally managed building with a lovely lobby and mail/package area, private storage room - this unit has it all!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Appleton St. have any available units?
5 Appleton St. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Appleton St. have?
Some of 5 Appleton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Appleton St. currently offering any rent specials?
5 Appleton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Appleton St. pet-friendly?
No, 5 Appleton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 5 Appleton St. offer parking?
No, 5 Appleton St. does not offer parking.
Does 5 Appleton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Appleton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Appleton St. have a pool?
No, 5 Appleton St. does not have a pool.
Does 5 Appleton St. have accessible units?
No, 5 Appleton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Appleton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Appleton St. has units with dishwashers.
