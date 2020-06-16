All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 49 Mercer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
49 Mercer
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

49 Mercer

49 Mercer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

49 Mercer Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 18  Dorchester Ave opp Kemp St (0.53 mi)Bus: 16  Preble St @ Vinton St (0.27 mi)Bus: 10  Dorchester St @ E 8th St (0.12 mi)Subway: Red Line  Andrew (0.45 mi)Bus: 11  E 8th St @ Mercer St (0.02 mi)Bus: 9  W Broadway @ Dorchester St (0.30 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Mercer have any available units?
49 Mercer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 49 Mercer currently offering any rent specials?
49 Mercer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Mercer pet-friendly?
No, 49 Mercer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 49 Mercer offer parking?
No, 49 Mercer does not offer parking.
Does 49 Mercer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Mercer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Mercer have a pool?
No, 49 Mercer does not have a pool.
Does 49 Mercer have accessible units?
No, 49 Mercer does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Mercer have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Mercer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Mercer have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Mercer does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College