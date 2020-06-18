49 Gloucester St Apt 2

Amenities

NO BROKER FEE!!!! This location is AMAZING. Located right on Gloucester street between the Prudential Center and Newbury Street this garden level 1 bed, 1 bath is spacious with hardwood floors, a large living room, plenty of natural light from it's full-sized windows, a nice kitchen with white cabinets and the rent includes heat and hot water! It is close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe's, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



(RLNE5661944)