Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

49 Gloucester St Apt 2

49 Gloucester Street · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Gloucester Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
NO BROKER FEE!!!! This location is AMAZING. Located right on Gloucester street between the Prudential Center and Newbury Street this garden level 1 bed, 1 bath is spacious with hardwood floors, a large living room, plenty of natural light from it's full-sized windows, a nice kitchen with white cabinets and the rent includes heat and hot water! It is close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library, John Hancock Tower, Hynes Convention Center, Newbury St, Boylston Street, Commonwealth Avenue, Massachusetts Turnpike, Berklee College of Music, Boston Architectural College, New England College of Optometry, MIT, and BU. It is also convenient to Trader Joe's, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail)

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

(RLNE5661944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 have any available units?
49 Gloucester St Apt 2 has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 have?
Some of 49 Gloucester St Apt 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
49 Gloucester St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Gloucester St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
