482 Beacon St.

FURNISHED immaculate modern 1 bedroom condo with great Charles River views. This completely renovated home features hardwood floors throughout, spacious bathroom with spa-like stand-up shower, and bedroom with plenty of closet space. Chef's granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances open to a large living room overlooking the Charles. There is in-unit laundry and a window air conditioning unit. Unit comes furnished with basic furniture shown, wall-mounted television, basic silverware, pots and pans. The building has an elevator. Lease terms flexible but prefer 6+ months. No undergraduate students, pets, or smokers please. Available July 1st!



