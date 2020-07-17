All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

482 Beacon St.

482 Beacon Street · (617) 206-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

482 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
hot tub
FURNISHED immaculate modern 1 bedroom condo with great Charles River views. This completely renovated home features hardwood floors throughout, spacious bathroom with spa-like stand-up shower, and bedroom with plenty of closet space. Chef's granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances open to a large living room overlooking the Charles. There is in-unit laundry and a window air conditioning unit. Unit comes furnished with basic furniture shown, wall-mounted television, basic silverware, pots and pans. The building has an elevator. Lease terms flexible but prefer 6+ months. No undergraduate students, pets, or smokers please. Available July 1st!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

