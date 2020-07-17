474 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Classic 1 Bed Kenmore includes HEAT and HOT WATER! Unit features bay windows, FULL kitchen includes large Refrigerator, Stove and wood cabinets S Steps to Green Line and to everything Kenmore Square has to offer: Back Bay, Fenway Park, restaurants, shops, entertainment, universities, and more! Located in the heart of Kenmore Square, minutes to everything Boston has to offer! All Green Line trains are close by, as well as multiple major MBTA bus routes! Conveniently located near to top schools, hospitals, and attractions - Landmark Center, Berklee College, MCPHS, Boston University, Mass Art, Boston University, Simmons, Wentworth, Symphony Hall, Beth Israel, Wheelock, Harvard School of Medicine, Longwood Medical Area, Emmanuel, Brigham & Women s, Children s Hospital, Back Bay, Newbury Street, Copley, Fenway Park, and much more!



Terms: One year lease