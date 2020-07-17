All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:14 AM

474 Commonwealth Ave.

474 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 236-8550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

474 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Classic 1 Bed Kenmore includes HEAT and HOT WATER! Unit features bay windows, FULL kitchen includes large Refrigerator, Stove and wood cabinets S Steps to Green Line and to everything Kenmore Square has to offer: Back Bay, Fenway Park, restaurants, shops, entertainment, universities, and more! Located in the heart of Kenmore Square, minutes to everything Boston has to offer! All Green Line trains are close by, as well as multiple major MBTA bus routes! Conveniently located near to top schools, hospitals, and attractions - Landmark Center, Berklee College, MCPHS, Boston University, Mass Art, Boston University, Simmons, Wentworth, Symphony Hall, Beth Israel, Wheelock, Harvard School of Medicine, Longwood Medical Area, Emmanuel, Brigham & Women s, Children s Hospital, Back Bay, Newbury Street, Copley, Fenway Park, and much more!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
474 Commonwealth Ave. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 474 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
474 Commonwealth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 474 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 474 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 474 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 474 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 474 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 474 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 474 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Commonwealth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Commonwealth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
