47 Stellman

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated in 2015. Beautiful sun filled unit. Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the second floor in a 3-family house in Roslindale. Unit features a large living room designer bathroom and a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new gleaming hardwood floors throughout and private porch Central A/C. Easy access to the public transportation restaurants and stores.