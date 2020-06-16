All apartments in Boston
47 Stellman

47 Stellman Road · No Longer Available
Location

47 Stellman Road, Boston, MA 02131
Lower Washington - Mount Hope

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Renovated in 2015. Beautiful sun filled unit. Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath on the second floor in a 3-family house in Roslindale. Unit features a large living room designer bathroom and a modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. Brand new gleaming hardwood floors throughout and private porch Central A/C. Easy access to the public transportation restaurants and stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Stellman have any available units?
47 Stellman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Stellman have?
Some of 47 Stellman's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Stellman currently offering any rent specials?
47 Stellman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Stellman pet-friendly?
No, 47 Stellman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 47 Stellman offer parking?
No, 47 Stellman does not offer parking.
Does 47 Stellman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Stellman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Stellman have a pool?
No, 47 Stellman does not have a pool.
Does 47 Stellman have accessible units?
No, 47 Stellman does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Stellman have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Stellman does not have units with dishwashers.
