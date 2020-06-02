FREE APRIL AND MAY RENT! Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook area in Jamaica Plain. Unit features hardwood floors throughout granite counter tops stainless steel appliances and HVAC. There is no laundry on site. Laundromat nearby. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line on the T. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 47 Sheridan have any available units?
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
What amenities does 47 Sheridan have?
Some of 47 Sheridan's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
47 Sheridan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 47 Sheridan offer parking?
No, 47 Sheridan does not offer parking.
Does 47 Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Sheridan have a pool?
No, 47 Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 47 Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 47 Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Sheridan does not have units with dishwashers.