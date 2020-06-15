467 Massachusetts

Amenities
Specious and elegant two bedroom apartment in the South End, recently renovated with central a/c, new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful crown molding. Laundry in-unit! Location Location! steps to Northeastern, Orange Line, Back Bay, Prudential, South End, Boston Medical Center, Columbus, Tremont, Huntington, Downtown Boston and more... Call to schedule a showing before it's too late! Traditional Boston Brownstone in the South End
Terms: One year lease