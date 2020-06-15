467 Massachusetts

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Specious and elegant two bedroom apartment in the South End, recently renovated with central a/c, new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful crown molding. Laundry in-unit! Location Location! steps to Northeastern, Orange Line, Back Bay, Prudential, South End, Boston Medical Center, Columbus, Tremont, Huntington, Downtown Boston and more... Call to schedule a showing before it's too late! Traditional Boston Brownstone in the South End



Terms: One year lease