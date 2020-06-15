All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 30 2020 at 3:01 PM

467 Massachusetts

467 Massachusetts Ave · (617) 238-7400
Location

467 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Specious and elegant two bedroom apartment in the South End, recently renovated with central a/c, new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful crown molding. Laundry in-unit! Location Location! steps to Northeastern, Orange Line, Back Bay, Prudential, South End, Boston Medical Center, Columbus, Tremont, Huntington, Downtown Boston and more... Call to schedule a showing before it's too late! Traditional Boston Brownstone in the South End

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 Massachusetts have any available units?
467 Massachusetts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 467 Massachusetts have?
Some of 467 Massachusetts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 Massachusetts currently offering any rent specials?
467 Massachusetts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 Massachusetts pet-friendly?
No, 467 Massachusetts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 467 Massachusetts offer parking?
No, 467 Massachusetts does not offer parking.
Does 467 Massachusetts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 467 Massachusetts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 Massachusetts have a pool?
No, 467 Massachusetts does not have a pool.
Does 467 Massachusetts have accessible units?
No, 467 Massachusetts does not have accessible units.
Does 467 Massachusetts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 Massachusetts has units with dishwashers.
