46 Glendale
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

46 Glendale

46 Glendale Street · (617) 596-1948
Location

46 Glendale Street, Boston, MA 02125
Uphams Corner - Jones Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NO FEE! Massive 4 Bed 1 Bath located in the desirable Jones Hill area. Renovations have started and will include fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, updated bathroom, in-unit washer dryer, private outdoor space, and parking!! Steps to public transportation, conveniently located within minutes of Uphams Corner Commuter Rail and Savin Hill T Station. Minutes from South Bay Shopping Center, Downtown Boston, and easy highway access. Available Now! Vacant and easy to show.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Glendale have any available units?
46 Glendale has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Glendale have?
Some of 46 Glendale's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Glendale currently offering any rent specials?
46 Glendale isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Glendale pet-friendly?
No, 46 Glendale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 46 Glendale offer parking?
Yes, 46 Glendale does offer parking.
Does 46 Glendale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Glendale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Glendale have a pool?
No, 46 Glendale does not have a pool.
Does 46 Glendale have accessible units?
No, 46 Glendale does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Glendale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Glendale has units with dishwashers.
