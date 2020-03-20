46 Glendale

Amenities
NO FEE! Massive 4 Bed 1 Bath located in the desirable Jones Hill area. Renovations have started and will include fresh paint throughout, hardwood floors, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, updated bathroom, in-unit washer dryer, private outdoor space, and parking!! Steps to public transportation, conveniently located within minutes of Uphams Corner Commuter Rail and Savin Hill T Station. Minutes from South Bay Shopping Center, Downtown Boston, and easy highway access. Available Now! Vacant and easy to show.
Terms: One year lease