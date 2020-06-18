All apartments in Boston
452 Park Dr, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
on-site laundry
452 Park Dr #5 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed 1 Bath in Fenway! - his awesome 3 bedroom apartment features:

- Heat and hot water included in rent!
- Laundry in building!
- Decorative fireplace
- Hardwood floors
- Front facing unit with PORCH - So rare!
- Beautiful built-ins for additional storage
- Amazing BU South location!
- Literally steps from both the C and D line! Quick walk to Landmark Center, a 24-hour Shaws, and Whole Foods!

Available September 1, 2020

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 452 Park Dr #5 have any available units?
452 Park Dr #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 Park Dr #5 have?
Some of 452 Park Dr #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Park Dr #5 currently offering any rent specials?
452 Park Dr #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Park Dr #5 pet-friendly?
No, 452 Park Dr #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 452 Park Dr #5 offer parking?
No, 452 Park Dr #5 does not offer parking.
Does 452 Park Dr #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 Park Dr #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Park Dr #5 have a pool?
No, 452 Park Dr #5 does not have a pool.
Does 452 Park Dr #5 have accessible units?
No, 452 Park Dr #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Park Dr #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 Park Dr #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
