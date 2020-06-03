45 Radnor Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Outstanding BC 4 bed/2 bath! Walk to campus or bustling Cleveland Circle in just minutes, with easy access to the B, C and D lines. Laundry is in-unit and the kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher. The convenience can't be beat! Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.



Terms: One year lease