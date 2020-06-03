All apartments in Boston
45 Radnor Rd.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

45 Radnor Rd.

45 Radnor Road · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Radnor Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Outstanding BC 4 bed/2 bath! Walk to campus or bustling Cleveland Circle in just minutes, with easy access to the B, C and D lines. Laundry is in-unit and the kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher. The convenience can't be beat! Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Radnor Rd. have any available units?
45 Radnor Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Radnor Rd. have?
Some of 45 Radnor Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Radnor Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
45 Radnor Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Radnor Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 45 Radnor Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 45 Radnor Rd. offer parking?
No, 45 Radnor Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 45 Radnor Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Radnor Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Radnor Rd. have a pool?
No, 45 Radnor Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 45 Radnor Rd. have accessible units?
No, 45 Radnor Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Radnor Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Radnor Rd. has units with dishwashers.
