Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Free April March no broker fee offers welcome / 3D Virtual tour upon request* Large one bedroom unit in a multi-unit building located in the heart of Back Bay/Symphony area in Boston. Unit features a huge living room and modern kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. In-unit laundry. Private porch overlooking an awesome view of Boston. On-street parking with a residential permit. Steps to the green and orange line train stations restaurants stores and shops. No pets allowed.