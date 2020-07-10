Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R Available 08/01/20 1 BD 1 Bath on Quaint Street in Jamaica Plain - Please enjoy this 4 room unit that includes a one bedroom with living and dining room on a lovely street in JP. Great location, walk to JP center, on bus line and walk to Forest Hills. Steps from the bike path to downtown. Loaded with sunlight and recently updated. Laundry in unit!



No smoking! Good credit a must.

First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.



For showings please call:



Zachary

Phone: c.617-553-4717

Email: zhall@rpmboston.com

zachary@dependablere.com

Dependable Real Estate



(RLNE5901801)