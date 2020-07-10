All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R

43 Boynton Street · (617) 522-0099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

43 Boynton Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R Available 08/01/20 1 BD 1 Bath on Quaint Street in Jamaica Plain - Please enjoy this 4 room unit that includes a one bedroom with living and dining room on a lovely street in JP. Great location, walk to JP center, on bus line and walk to Forest Hills. Steps from the bike path to downtown. Loaded with sunlight and recently updated. Laundry in unit!

No smoking! Good credit a must.
First month rent, security deposit, and broker fee required.

For showings please call:

Zachary
Phone: c.617-553-4717
Email: zhall@rpmboston.com
zachary@dependablere.com
Dependable Real Estate

(RLNE5901801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R have any available units?
43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R currently offering any rent specials?
43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R pet-friendly?
No, 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R offer parking?
No, 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R does not offer parking.
Does 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R have a pool?
No, 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R does not have a pool.
Does 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R have accessible units?
No, 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 43 Boynton St. Apt. 2R?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

26 Allston Street Apartments
26 Allston Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity