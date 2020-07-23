All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 42 Everett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
42 Everett Street
Last updated July 20 2020 at 9:00 PM

42 Everett Street

42 Everett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

42 Everett Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
42 Everett Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02128 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment with washer and dryer in eat in kitchen. Blocks from Maverick Station and East Boston Water Front, only ONE or TWO train stops to downtown Boston, Logan Airport, The North End, financial district, variety of shopping and dining options. Piers Park is a 5 min walk from the apartment and offers one of the best views of downtown Boston. Video tour: https://youtu.be/Y4jvUGSAHnE [ Published 20-Jul-20 / ID 3627799 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Everett Street have any available units?
42 Everett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 42 Everett Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 Everett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Everett Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 Everett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 42 Everett Street offer parking?
No, 42 Everett Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 Everett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Everett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Everett Street have a pool?
No, 42 Everett Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 Everett Street have accessible units?
No, 42 Everett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Everett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Everett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Everett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Everett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
One India Street Apartments
1 India Street
Boston, MA 02109
31-35 South Street
31 South Street
Boston, MA 02135
85 Myrtle Street
85 Myrtle Street
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Apartments
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College