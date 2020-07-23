Amenities

42 Everett Street Apt #1, Boston, MA 02128 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment with washer and dryer in eat in kitchen. Blocks from Maverick Station and East Boston Water Front, only ONE or TWO train stops to downtown Boston, Logan Airport, The North End, financial district, variety of shopping and dining options. Piers Park is a 5 min walk from the apartment and offers one of the best views of downtown Boston. Video tour: https://youtu.be/Y4jvUGSAHnE [ Published 20-Jul-20 / ID 3627799 ]