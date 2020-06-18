418 Market St.

Amenities

*NO FEE* Central A/C, Dishwasher, W/D in unit!, elevator *SEPT 1* *All new renovations include, fresh paint, refinished gleaming hardwood floors, new vanity and bathroom updates, granite counter tops and built in micro!!* Parking is super easy and utilities are very cheap! Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email to schedule a showing. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. 365 Washington St in Brighton Center is a professionally managed building. Tenants here enjoy unique luxuries, hard to find in a typical Boston rental. Central A/C and washer/dryer in unit! The hallways are very clean and there is an elevator. The location is fantastic. Directly on several major bus lines including local 57 bus into Kenmore 65 bus- 25 minute ride to Longwood medical area 86 bus- 35 mins to Harvard 501/503 express buses downtown 12 minute walk to the green line, B line 25 mins walk to D line 20 minute walk to Boston Landing Tenants pay reasonable gas heat and electric hot water.



Terms: One year lease