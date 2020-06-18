All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

418 Market St.

418 Market Street · (781) 632-8902
Location

418 Market Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
*NO FEE* Central A/C, Dishwasher, W/D in unit!, elevator *SEPT 1* *All new renovations include, fresh paint, refinished gleaming hardwood floors, new vanity and bathroom updates, granite counter tops and built in micro!!* Parking is super easy and utilities are very cheap! Rent directly through management and pay NO BROKER FEES!! Please call, text or email to schedule a showing. Email preferred IF YOU ARE REPLYING THROUGH CL, PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS IN REPLY Eric Sorenson Leasing Agent Micozzi Management 159 Cambridge St Allston MA 02134 Micozzi Management owns and professionally manages all of our buildings. If this isnt exactly what you are looking for, follow the link below to check out our other apartment options. All our listings are here https://site.yougotlistings.com/100156 As an equal opportunity housing provider, Micozzi Management provides housing opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law. 365 Washington St in Brighton Center is a professionally managed building. Tenants here enjoy unique luxuries, hard to find in a typical Boston rental. Central A/C and washer/dryer in unit! The hallways are very clean and there is an elevator. The location is fantastic. Directly on several major bus lines including local 57 bus into Kenmore 65 bus- 25 minute ride to Longwood medical area 86 bus- 35 mins to Harvard 501/503 express buses downtown 12 minute walk to the green line, B line 25 mins walk to D line 20 minute walk to Boston Landing Tenants pay reasonable gas heat and electric hot water.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Market St. have any available units?
418 Market St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Market St. have?
Some of 418 Market St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Market St. currently offering any rent specials?
418 Market St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Market St. pet-friendly?
No, 418 Market St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 418 Market St. offer parking?
Yes, 418 Market St. does offer parking.
Does 418 Market St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Market St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Market St. have a pool?
No, 418 Market St. does not have a pool.
Does 418 Market St. have accessible units?
Yes, 418 Market St. has accessible units.
Does 418 Market St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Market St. has units with dishwashers.
