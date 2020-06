Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Brand new listing, This 4 Bedroom/1 Bathroom has it and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, walnut stained hardwood floors, Carrera marble bathroom, new 96% super high efficient central AC powered by a WIFI thermostat, in-suite laundry, 2 decks & shared backyard! Very well located just 1 block to the the Blue Line T and a 10 minute ride to downtown. Also just 1 block to the beach and 3 stops to the airport.



Terms: One year lease