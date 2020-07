Amenities

patio / balcony elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

Front facing two bedroom one bathroom unit on coveted Marlborough street in Back Bay. Professionally managed ELEVATOR building includes heat and hot water. Access to an amazing common roof deck with unobstructed city views. This is a quiet owner-occupied condo building. No undergraduate students. No smoking. No Pets. Pictures are from a previous tenancy - video tour available upon request.



Terms: One year lease