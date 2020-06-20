All apartments in Boston
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
40 Lawrence St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

40 Lawrence St

40 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Boston
South End
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

40 Lawrence Street, Boston, MA 02116
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated upper level 2 bedroom home on a quiet and picturesque two block side street. Lovely living room with exposed brick and wonderful light. Open kitchen features caeserstone counters, stainless steel appliances including gas stove and ample room for dining. Two bedrooms, both can fit queen sized beds, each with fully built-out closets. Glittering bath offers walk-in tile shower, custom floating vanity with stone top and built-in linen shelving. Hardwood floors, ductless central air conditioning and vented in-unit laundry included. A great home close to everything the Back Bay and South End have to offer! Available July 1st, owner will consider August 1st candidates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Lawrence St have any available units?
40 Lawrence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Lawrence St have?
Some of 40 Lawrence St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Lawrence St currently offering any rent specials?
40 Lawrence St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Lawrence St pet-friendly?
No, 40 Lawrence St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 40 Lawrence St offer parking?
No, 40 Lawrence St does not offer parking.
Does 40 Lawrence St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Lawrence St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Lawrence St have a pool?
No, 40 Lawrence St does not have a pool.
Does 40 Lawrence St have accessible units?
No, 40 Lawrence St does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Lawrence St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Lawrence St has units with dishwashers.
