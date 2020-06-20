40 Lawrence St

Amenities

Beautifully renovated upper level 2 bedroom home on a quiet and picturesque two block side street. Lovely living room with exposed brick and wonderful light. Open kitchen features caeserstone counters, stainless steel appliances including gas stove and ample room for dining. Two bedrooms, both can fit queen sized beds, each with fully built-out closets. Glittering bath offers walk-in tile shower, custom floating vanity with stone top and built-in linen shelving. Hardwood floors, ductless central air conditioning and vented in-unit laundry included. A great home close to everything the Back Bay and South End have to offer! Available July 1st, owner will consider August 1st candidates.