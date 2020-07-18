40 Jamaicaway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ASK FOR VIRTUAL TOUR! AVAIL NOW! JP Penthouse level one bed split! Living room can be used as a 2nd bedroom. Great location, ideally situated between Brookline, Jamaica Plain and Longwood Medical Area. Right by the Green E Line - Riverway stop. Great spot for commuting. Across the street from Leverett Pond and the Olmstead designed "Emerald Necklace". Route 9, Huntington Ave, Jamaicaway, trains & buses only minutes away. Close to Mass Art, North Eastern, Longwood Medical Area, Bringham and Women's, Harvard Medical School and Jamaica Plain VA Hospital. Hardwood floor throughout, top floor offers more privacy. Large kitchen with gas range and a dishwasher. Heat and hot water included. Laundry in the building, storage space available. Cats friendly. Move in fee is first month, security deposit and HALF broker fee.