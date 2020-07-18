All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 3 2020 at 1:59 PM

40 Jamaicaway

40 Jamaicaway · (617) 566-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 Jamaicaway, Boston, MA 02130
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ASK FOR VIRTUAL TOUR! AVAIL NOW! JP Penthouse level one bed split! Living room can be used as a 2nd bedroom. Great location, ideally situated between Brookline, Jamaica Plain and Longwood Medical Area. Right by the Green E Line - Riverway stop. Great spot for commuting. Across the street from Leverett Pond and the Olmstead designed "Emerald Necklace". Route 9, Huntington Ave, Jamaicaway, trains & buses only minutes away. Close to Mass Art, North Eastern, Longwood Medical Area, Bringham and Women's, Harvard Medical School and Jamaica Plain VA Hospital. Hardwood floor throughout, top floor offers more privacy. Large kitchen with gas range and a dishwasher. Heat and hot water included. Laundry in the building, storage space available. Cats friendly. Move in fee is first month, security deposit and HALF broker fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Jamaicaway have any available units?
40 Jamaicaway has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Jamaicaway have?
Some of 40 Jamaicaway's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Jamaicaway currently offering any rent specials?
40 Jamaicaway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Jamaicaway pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Jamaicaway is pet friendly.
Does 40 Jamaicaway offer parking?
No, 40 Jamaicaway does not offer parking.
Does 40 Jamaicaway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Jamaicaway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Jamaicaway have a pool?
No, 40 Jamaicaway does not have a pool.
Does 40 Jamaicaway have accessible units?
No, 40 Jamaicaway does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Jamaicaway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Jamaicaway has units with dishwashers.
